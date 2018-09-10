Big night for supporters of new Gering library

Architects working with the Gering Library board to identify the best possible location for a new library will present their findings at the Gering council meeting Monday night.

Library Board Chair Suzanne Myers says Dennis Humphries with Humphries-Poli Architects from Denver and Megan Hayward with Hewgley and Associates have been exploring the feasibility of four properties…. The old Lane Auction House site, Legion Park, expanding at the current facility and vacant land offered by Realtor Cinda Munoz south of Dome Rock Manor.

Myers says the architects will provide their conclusion on which site is best and she is hoping the coucil will commit to moving forward on the chosen site, and agree to negotiating to purchase land if necessary.

Myers is also reaching out to library supporters and the public to attend the meeting, provide their support and agree to help on committees fthat will be formed to make a new library a reality.