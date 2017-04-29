Big Sky Ford in Torrington sold to Colorado transportation firm

A large family owned auto, commercial truck, RV, trailer sales and manufacturing company based out of Colorado has purchased Big Sky Ford in Torrington.

Transwest, based out of Brighton, Colorado, closed on the sale Friday with former Big Sky owner Martin Gubbels.

Allesandro Meloni is the new General Manager in Torrington, and says the purchase offers the company a chance to have something they didn’t have before. Meloni says it rounded off their domestic portfolio and “Ford was the hole we were missing.”

Meloni said they deal a lot in the commercial end with their Freightliner and Western Star franchises , and will be able to service not only all Ford products locally but commercial business as well.

Meloni says they are already renovating the facility, especially in the service department, and they are already doing a market study in anticipation of increasing inventory in Torrington. Meloni says they have 16 employees and plan to “add a few here and there as we grow.”

Gubbels, in a statement on his Facebook page, thanked all his employees and customers for their support during the 21 years he owned the dealership.