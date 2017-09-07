Biker photo shoot Sunday to benefit Festival of Hope

A photo shoot benefit the Festival of Hope will take place this Sunday, September 10th at the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering beginning at 10 a.m.

Event organizer Sharon Henderson with Sagebrush Junction Photo in Gering says they will be doing photos of Bikers, Biker Gals, and Groups of bikers all day long Sunday.

They are asking that anyone interested in modeling to come on down to have their photos taken. If you’re interested in modeling you will get to do it. Henderson says it’s not a contest to see who gets chosen to have the photos done. The sessions will be done free – meaning there will be absolutely no charge to have your photos taken.

Once the sessions are done and photos are edited, all models will be able to access them online and can purchase them there. 100% of the proceeds from these portrait sales will be donated to Festival of Hope.

Henderson (along with her team of helpers) will be choosing 12 photos (and a cover) to be used on a calendar that they will have made in time to be purchased as Christmas gifts. 100% of the calendar proceeds will also be donated to Festival of Hope.

In addition to as many models as they can shoot that day, Henderson is also looking for anyone who is interested in donating their time to help with hair and makeup, and organization for shooting.

She says she has a few “extra” bikes coming in for photos so if you don’t want to model, but are interested in having your motorcycle be in photos, bring it down. They are looking for street bikes, dirt bikes, crotch rockets, Harley’s…whatever type of bike you have and want to be photographed.

Henderson does ask that you bring them clean and photo ready. She says she is working on getting a ramp set up at the Weborg Center to bring clean photo ready bikes inside for some of their glamour shots and individual shots so it’s important that the bikes coming inside be clean and ready for photos.

Models wanting to know what to wear should bring riding gear, shorts and boots, dresses and heels, stillettos, jeans and tanks, hats, helmets, and du rags…anything you have that to you says biker or glamour.

Shooting will start at 10 a.m. and she will start shooting couples, and groups around 1pm. After those are done, Henderson says they will get back to more individuals if they have more to do.