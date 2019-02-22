Bill aimed at increasing military recruiter access to high schools advances in Legislature

One Panhandle Senator has introduced a bill in the Nebraska legislature on behalf of all U.S. Military recruiters from all branches of the military.

Gordon Senator Tom Brewer- a retired colonel in the U.S. Army- says this bill makes all high schools give the same access to military recruiters as they get at universities, colleges, and trade schools.

Brewer says when a high school has a career day and gives students an opportunity to interact with people and different institutions to make a choice after High School graduation, military recruiters should be included in the mix and be given the same access that has been given to other organizations.

“For some that have limited access to the resources to go to college, their only opportunity to get out of their situation very may well be the military,” explains Brewer. “And without knowing the opportunities and the different skills they could access, that inability to talk to recruiters could impact their lives.”

Following debate- the bill advanced by a vote of 44 to 2.