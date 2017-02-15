class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215840 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bill allowing transfer of out of state inmates to Wyoming jails on Governor’s desk

BY Kevin Mooney | February 15, 2017
Legislation that would allow Wyoming counties to accept out of state inmates has now passed both houses of the legislature and is awaiting action from Wyoming Governor Matt Mead.

The bill is of great importance to Scotts Bluff County officials during periods when the jail population exceeds the maximum allowed under state law. If the bill is signed by Governor Mead it would provide an opportunity to transfer adult inmates to the Goshen County facility 35 miles away rather than move them hundreds of miles away to eastern Nebraska jails.

Supporters of the bill say it would also provide additional revenue for Goshen County by filling up beds that are not being used.

The Governor has up until 15 days after the session ends March 3rd to sign the legislation, but he is expected to take action much earlier than that.

