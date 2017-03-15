Bill Engvall to Headline Summer Show in Gering

One of the top comedians in the country will be performing in Gering this summer.

KNEB Radio announced Wednesday morning that Bill Engvall will be headlining an evening of comedy at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering on Saturday, May 27th at 7:30 p.m.

“We are very excited to be able to bring a hilarious talent like Bill Engvall to the area on Memorial Day weekend,” KNEB Director of Operations Bill Boyer said. “There are very few comedians with the success that he has, and we know the show will be great.”

Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum recording artist. In addition to his certified platinum comedy albums, he was a part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, has appeared in several television shows, including being a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Tickets for the show, which includes special guest Gary Brightwell, are $40 for VIP seating, and $30 for general admission, plus fees. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at www.kneb.com.

The show is the first in KNEB’s summer entertainment series, formed from a new partnership with the City of Gering.

“The City of Gering is committed to being good stewards of Five Rocks Amphitheater while cultivating public/private partnerships that facilitate entertainment opportunities and family-friendly experiences for residents and visitors,” Karla Niedan-Streeks, Director of Tourism for the City of Gering said. “KNEB Radio and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association are well-respected for the vibrant and diverse community events they sponsor and support; and the City is excited to collaborate with KNEB on these exciting events at Five Rocks this summer.”

Another show, planned for Saturday, July 15th, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We really wanted to bring a concert back to Oregon Trail Days,” Boyer added. “While we cannot announce details yet, we are looking forward to bringing in a very high quality show to Five Rocks on OTD weekend.”