Bill that would create Whiteclay task force wins final approval

A bill that would create a task force to investigate public health problems in Whiteclay has won final approval in the Nebraska

Legislature.

Lawmakers passed the measure Monday with a 48-0 vote. The task force would include senators, public health officials and the

Commission on Indian Affairs’ executive director.

The bill by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln comes as the unincorporated village and its four beer stores that sell millions of cans of beer annually to Pine Ridge Indian reservation resident faces new scrutiny.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission voted last week not to renew the stores’ requests to renew their liquor licenses. The decision is expected to be appealed.