Bill that would create Whiteclay task force wins final approval

BY Associated Press | April 24, 2017
A bill that would create a task force to investigate public health problems in Whiteclay has won final approval in the Nebraska
Legislature.

Lawmakers passed the measure Monday with a 48-0 vote. The task force would include senators, public health officials and the
Commission on Indian Affairs’ executive director.

The bill by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln comes as the unincorporated village and its four beer stores that sell millions of cans of beer annually to  Pine Ridge Indian reservation resident  faces new scrutiny.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission voted last week not to renew the stores’ requests to renew their liquor licenses. The decision is expected to be appealed.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
