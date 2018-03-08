class="post-template-default single single-post postid-295952 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Bill to extend NRD special taxing authority dead for this session

BY Kevin Mooney | March 8, 2018
Senator Stinner speaking on L.B. 98 (photo courtesy NET)

Gering Senator John Stinner’s priority bill that would extend three cents of special taxing authority for the state’s NRD’s is dead for this session after it failed to survive a cloture vote Wednesday.

Opponents saw the measure as a way to provide property tax relief and claim the NRD’s have not use used much of the authority in the past.  But Stinner told his colleagues that if expected mandates on water flows come down as expected in the next year or two, the NRD’s need the funding to react.

North Platte NRD General Manager John Berge said the failure of the measure to pass doesn’t give his organization backstop funding for expected new requirements on water.

Berge said, ” Without this levy authority and if the second increment numbers are as high as we think they might be, we’re not going to have the resources to meet some of those obligations, which will require additional regulations. It’s as simple as that.”

Berge and Stinner were both disappointed in the lack of support from rural lawmakers, Berge in particular citing opposition from Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard. Erdman has made it clear he feels  not extending the levy authority provides needed property tax relief for farmers.

Stinner said despite his best efforts, many of his colleagues are not educated enough on water and its importance to the state’s economy.

