class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299244 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Bill to require vote for school building levies stalls

BY Associated Press | March 23, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Bill to require vote for school building levies stalls

– A bill that would require voters to approve or reject
property tax levies for Nebraska school building projects has stalled in the Legislature.

Senators voted 18-12 on Thursday to force an end to a legislative filibuster, but supporters needed 33 votes. The vote effectively kills the bill this year.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte says the measure would have given residents a chance to decide whether they want higher property taxes, a major complaint of many residents. It would have applied to districts looking to erect new buildings, add floor space to existing buildings or purchase land for a building project.

School groups opposed the measure, with some arguing it would take power from locally elected boards.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments