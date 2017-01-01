Bill would block access to Wyoming wildlife, hunter data

Associated Press oming lawmakers are considering whether to restrict

public access to state data on the movement of big-game animals.

Many elk, mule deer and antelope in Wyoming wear electronic data collars as researchers study how animals move across the landscape. The bill seeks to prevent hunters and poachers from using the data to track down game.

Another bill prepared for the upcoming legislative session would prevent the release of personal information about people who buy state hunting and fishing licenses. Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesman Renny MacKay says businesses and

organizations use contact information to solicit hunters and anglers.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee is sponsoring the bills.

___