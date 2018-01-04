class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281986 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Bill would cap local elected officials’ salaries in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | January 4, 2018
Home News Regional News
Bill would cap local elected officials’ salaries in Nebraska
Courtesy NebraskaLegislature.gov

A Nebraska lawmaker is proposing a cap on the salaries of local elected officials after a county board’s members gave themselves several pay raises.

Senator Justin Wayne of Omaha introduced a bill Thursday that would prevent city councils, county boards and other local governments from paying their members more than twice the annual salary of a state senator. Senators currently make
$12,000 a year.

The measure follows the Douglas County Board’s vote last month to give its members a 4 percent annual pay raise over four years. Board members’ annual salaries will increase to $51,879 in 2019, followed by a 4 percent increase each year until the salaries reach $58,356 in 2022.

County board members previously gave themselves raises for 2017 and 2018 that amounted to a 34 percent increase.

This week, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted to approve substantial pay increases to themselves and other county employees.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments