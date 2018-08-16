Birds of Nebraska Online provides new resource for birders in Nebraska

A new website makes it easier for birders to learn about the birds that inhabit Nebraska.

Birds of Nebraska Online, available at birdsofnebraska.org, offers information on status, distribution and temporal occurrence of 512 species that occur regularly or have been reported in Nebraska in a searchable format. Distribution maps are provided for species that occur regularly in the state. In addition, each species account includes detailed information that will be of interest to professional ornithologists and ardent birders.

The project, created by W. Ross Silcock and Joel G. Jorgensen, is hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The Birds of Nebraska Online is a complete revision of the author’s previous state bird reference, the Birds of Nebraska: Their Distribution and Temporal Occurrence, which was co-authored with the late Roger S. Sharpe and published as a book by the University of Nebraska Press in 2001.

“Our goal is to provide a detailed up-to-date synopsis of all of Nebraska’s species in a useable and useful format,” said Jorgensen, Game and Parks’ nongame bird program manager. “This website has allowed us to achieve that goal and makes the information readily available to anyone that wants to access it not only within the borders of Nebraska, but anywhere in the world.”