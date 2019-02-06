Bitter cold and wind chills prompts Panhandle school closings, late starts

Two of the largest school districts in the Panhandle will be closed Thursday, with many others having a late start, due to the expectation of bitterly cold weather.

Scottsbluff and Gering Schools announced late Wednesday afternoon they would be closed for the following day, saying the expected timing of the coldest temperatures and wind chills Thursday morning prompted the decision. Banner County Schools will also be closed.

Scottsbluff school officials had earlier planned for a full day of classes, with the intention of keeping students inside all day Thursday. However, further consideration of the circumstances prompted a change in plans.

Schools having a two-hour late start with buses running accordingly include Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville. Hyannis and Mitchell will also have a two-hour late start to the day, with no morning pre-K or breakfast in Mitchell.

Buses will run for a 10 a.m. start at Bayard and in Torrington. The Hemingford, Minatare and Sioux County schools will also be starting at 10.

A listing of closings and cancellations can be found on the KNEB Weather Closings page.