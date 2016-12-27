Bizarre traffic stop lands Scottsbluff man behind bars

A Scottsbluff man who attempted to flee police by driving his car in reverse at a high rate of speed has been arrested on a variety of felony charges.

Deputies say they saw 55-year-old Douglas Bolzer driving on the access road behind Menard’s early Monday morning. As they attempted to make contact with him, Bolzer put his car in reverse and sped away.

The vehicle then went onto East 20th Street and onto Highway 26. Authorities were eventually able to stop Bolzer’s vehicle and said “he would get the weed and pipe” out of the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle revealed numerous firearms, syringes with methamphetamines in it, marijuana, a bag of psilocybin, and a short shotgun measuring 16 inches.

Bolzer was arrested on the following charges: Possession of Methamphetamines (less than one gram), Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Short Shotgun.

He was scheduled to make his initial appearance on these charges on Tuesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.