Black Hills Energy donates $25k for Scottsbluff skating rink

A planned outdoor skating rink in downtown Scottsbluff is a step closer to reality after the Scottsbluff Parks Foundation Tuesday received a $25,000 grant donation from Black Hills Energy.

The planned synthetic skating rink will come in sections that fit together like the pieces of a puzzle and it will be a low maintenance surface.

Scottsbluff city officials and Black Hills Energy company representatives were on hand for the check presentation at the Downtown Plaza Tuesday morning.

Recreation Supervisor Triniti Burgner told KNEB News it will be a couple years before everything comes together, but Tuesday’s donation will add a feature they hoped from the beginning would be part of the project.

Melissa Garcia, Community Affairs Manager with Black Hills Energy told KNEB News the stability of rural Nebraska is extremely important to the state, and quality of life is a big part of that. She says that’s why they are making an investment into Scottsbluff’s future generations.

Burgner says the project is really in the early stages, and says they have had good feedback about the Downtown Plaza project overall.