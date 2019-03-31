Black Hills Health Care System announces new contract award for VA Clinic in Pierre

The Department of Veterans Affairs Black Hills Health Care System awarded a contract to STG International, Inc. (STGi) to provide Primary Care services to Veterans in a contractor owned and operated community clinic in Pierre. The clinic will continue to operate in its current location of 1601 North Harrison in Pierre.

Veterans will transition to their care under the new management beginning April 1, 2019. There will be no change or interruption in medical services or access to medical records. STGi will oversee a seamless transition of clinic operations. The contractor is focused on providing a well-designed, accessible facility that ensures the delivery of safe, quality health care for Veterans.

Veterans and their families are invited to attend a Town Hall on April 18th from 2:00 pm to 4:00pm at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Pierre. STGi and VA leaders will provide information and take questions about the care and services available through the clinic.

The Pierre Community Based Outpatient Clinic is part of the VA Black Hills Health Care System which provides patient-centered care to over 19,000 Veterans living in a five-state region. If you are a Veteran and would like to learn more about your eligibility for health care, please call Patient Services at 1-800-743-1070.