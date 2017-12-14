class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278335 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Black Hills wildfire 50% contained at 47,000 acres

BY Dave Strang | December 14, 2017
The Legion Lake Fire in the Black Hills, which went from burning 4,000 acres to more than 47,000 acres in just 24 hours, is now about 50% contained.

A fallen power line is believed to have started the wildfire on Monday has become the third-largest ever recorded in the Black Hills.

Spokesperson Kobee Stadler told KNEB News the blaze was at 50 percent containment, up from 10 percent reported previously.

He says they gained ground when the wind died down a bit, and after bringing in additional resources with the number of firefighters on scene reaching around 350.

Heavy air tankers were also brought in to attack the blaze Wednesday.

Stadler said that there had been no injuries, and no structures have been destroyed in the blaze, either Park Service or private.

