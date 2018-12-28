Blaha looking forward to retirement after 36 years in public service

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners will officially welcome two new members next month as two long-time members leave the panel.

One of those veterans is Sherry Blaha, who is retiring after 36 years of service in local government, the most-recent of which was 8 years as a county commissioner.

Blaha tells KNEB News she has enjoyed her tenture on the board.”it’s been challenging at times, and I’ve been outspoken at times,” says Blaha, “But all in all, I think I’ve looked out for the taxpayer and I know the new board will continue to do the same thing.”

Blaha also served for 24 years as the Scotts Bluff County Emergency Manager, as well as a stint on the Gering City Council. She tells us she plans on spending more time with her husband and taking some trips they delayed over the course of the years.