Blast of snow and cold anticipated this weekend

More autumn-like weather is in store for the region next week, but not before a strong blast of winter makes it’s way through this weekend.

KNEB Meteorologist Mark Heuer says a strong arctic cold front is diving south through Canada right now with good jet stream energy and lots of moisture.

He said it will be rolling into our area probably between around noon and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Heuer says we can expect between 2 to 5 and 3 to 6 inches in our area from the storm, and Sunday will remain cold with temperatures only in the single digits with a possibility for some black ice.

Heuer urges stock-growers and others with outdoor interests to be aware of the wind-chill risk with breezy conditions expected and temperatures hovering near zero.

But then, Heuer says Monday temperatures should quickly rebound to the 30’s, with daytime highs then reaching into the 40’s Monday with 50’s and 60’s for daytime highs for the rest of next week and possibly beyond.