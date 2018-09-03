Bluff council to consider going out for solid waste program proposals

The Scottsbluff city council Tuesday night will consider approving a request for proposals for future solid waste, recyclables and yard waste collection and disposal.

The city currently sends its solid waste to the city of Gering landfill. But there have been questions about the fees being charged Scottsbluff and a citizens group presented concerns about operation of the Gering landfill prior to it getting state approval for a new permit.

Entities that a council agenda statement says will be asked to submit a proposal will be TDS in Torrington, Waste Connections in Gering, the city of Gering and Waste Management based out of Houston.

The council will also consider approving an engineer, TriHydro Corporation, regarding Step 1 in the siting of a new municipal solid waste facility with the city of Gering. The proposed agreement calls for costs to be on a time and materials basis not to exceed $264,000.