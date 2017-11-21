Bluffs accounting firm purchases Kimball company

E & H Certified Public Accountants and Management consultants in Scottsbluff announced Tuesday they have acquired the Kimball accounting firm of Robert Abramson, CPA.

Shareholders Darrel Eskam and Troy Hilyard says the acquisition is effective November 1st and Bob Abramson will continue to manage his firm and staff.

A media release says the merger will allow the Kimball firm to offer Personal Financial Planning, Business Exit Planning Solutions, Valuation, Litigation Support, and Expert Witness Services in addition to their current services.