Bluffs board rejects idea of implementing Public Safety Director; will hire new fire chief

The City of Scottsbluff today discussed the possibility of creating a Public Safety Director position, that would in turn eliminate the positions of Fire Chief and Police Chief.

Following the retirement of longtime Scottsbluff Fire Chief Dana Miller, City Manager Nathan Johnson told the Civil Service Commission that it’s his job to look at all possibilities to improve efficiency and effectiveness for the city moving forward.

One of those possibilities would be creating a Public Safety Director position; who would oversee both departments. Johnson says out of the nation’s 18,000 state and local law enforcement agencies- only 128 have combined police and fire departments.

Johnson says there were pros and cons moving in a new direction.

Pros include streamlining operations by only having one department head, joint training possibilities, and the opportunity for more advancement within the police and fire departments.

He also addressed some of the negative implications the move could have, including insurance costs, no major savings to the city’s budget, and the position is extremely specific in job qualifications.

After detailing the entire pros and cons list, Johnson told the Civil Service Commission that it his recommendation that the City of Scottsbluff move forward in finding a new Fire Chief, and keep the current structure as it is.

Civil Service Commission board member Jacque Neu agreed with Johnson, saying that the current roles of our police and fire chiefs are immense.

“Their duties have increased immensely in the last several years. That’s a huge job for one person,” remarked Neu. “I don’t think it would be good for our community to lose a fire chief, and we need a police chief.”

The Civil Service Commission approved the temporary appointment of Scottsbluff Chief of Police Kevin Spencer to serve as Acting Fire Chief.

Now, the City of Scottsbluff is looking at a June 1st testing date for the position of Fire Chief. Johnson encouraged all three Scottsbluff Fire Captains to apply for the vacant position.