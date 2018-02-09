Bluffs burglary suspect charged following investigation

A 49-year-old Alliance man has been charged in the burglary of a rural Scottsbluff trucking company in December 2017.

Anthony Woodard has been charged in connection with a burglary at Buskirk Trucking, located west of Scottsbluff on Highway 26.

Court documents indicate Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the burglary in which a number of tools were reported stolen.

The documents indicate that Woodard was stopped by Scottsbluff Police on December 31st and was arrested on two Box Butte County warrants.

While impounded, deputies determined that the tires on Woodard’s vehicle were a match to tracks left at the scene of the burglary.

Authorities were able to recover many of the tools stolen during the burglary from a tip they received on January 9th, and the search of a Gering woman’s home during a separate drug investigation.

Woodard is currently being held in the Box Butte County jail on a Class 2 felony charge of burglary with bond set at 10% of $25,000.