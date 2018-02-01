Bluffs businessmen purchase former Cedar Canyon school

The owners of two Scottsbluff businesses have closed on the purchase of the former Cedar Canyon school from the Gering School District.

Andy and Steve Laws, who own Accelerated Receivable Solutions and Magnet Solutions, closed on the purchase Wednesday for a price of $194,000.

Andy Laws told KNEB News the likely plan for the 20,000 square foot property is to move their businesses from their current location at 23rd Street and Broadway to the former school. Laws says they will double their current 11,000 square foot space if that is what they do.

The building was constructed in the mid 1960’s and while in good shape will likely need a few updates according to Laws. The purchase includes the entire ten acres at the intersection of Carter Canyon Road and County Road 19 south of Gering.

A zoning change from agricultural to industrial was approved by the County Commissioners to allow for the sale.