Bluffs Council and County Board to consider approving street improvement programs

The Scottsbluff city council and Scotts Bluff County Commissioners will hold separate meetings Monday evening, but both will hold public hearings on one and six year street improvement programs.

The city will hold their public hearing shortly after convening at 6 p.m. The city’s one year program includes nearly $7.5 million of projects. Two major projects comprise most of the spending, including an estimated $5 million to repave and widen 42nd Street from Highway 71 to 5th Avenue and $1.6 million to repave Avenue B from 27th Street to Highway 26. The county’s public hearing is slated at 4:30 at the beginning of the county board meeting.

The county commissioners will also consider a number of motions to request proposals regarding the hiring of a construction manager at risk for the planned $4 million jail expansion project. The commissioners will also consider rewarding a bid for the remodel of the first floor or the Administration building.

The council will also receive an update on a proposed recreation center.