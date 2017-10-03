Bluffs council approves applying for federal grant for 23 Club baseball project

The estimated $1.4 million project to improve the 23 Club baseball facilities received a potential big boost Monday when the Scottsbluff council approved applying for a $165,000 federal grant to help with the project.

Before applying for federal assistance from the Land and Conservation Fund the council amended the Parks and Recreation section of their comprehensive plan to include the planned improvements to the youth baseball fields.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says the amendments will strengthen their grant application. Johnson says they hope to know by early next year whether the application is successful.

The proposal includes building a new crow’s nest at the middle of the facility that will have ADA bathrooms, a new concessions area, updated HVAC and plumbing and storage. it also includes adding picnic tables, shaded areas, additional landscaping, a paved parking lot and new batting cages.

Johnson says the city is “committed to the project”, which they plan to begin next spring. The city plans to be the general contractor, providing hundreds of thousands of dollars of in-kind services.