Bluffs council approves bid specs for new sirens

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved bid specifications for the purchase and installation of two electronic, radio controlled, community outdoor warning sirens.

City Manager Nathan Johnson told KNEB News they needed to speed up the original replacement process for the long outdated sirens, with some falling into disrepair or becoming totally non-functional due to natural circumstances.

The two sirens will be similar to the one that was previously slated for purchase this year, but will not include the voice activation features that one has. Johnson says they will be able to purchase both for nearly the same price.

The city will advertise for bids to be received by December 28th. Johnson is hoping to have the two new sirens in place and operational prior to the start of the next severe weather season.