Bluffs council approves “blighted” declaration

The Scottsbluff city council Monday evening approved a resolution declaring a large parcel of property on the west side of the city blighted and substandard so it can be readied for redevelopment.

The over 120 acres is located south and west of Wal-Mart and Home Depot.

City Manager Nathan Johnson told KNEB News the declaration is very important to the city as they try to be more proactive instead of reactive.

The declaration was needed to use tax increment financing to update the infrastructure for future redevelopment.