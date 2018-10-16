Bluffs council approves largest LB 840 project in city’s history

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved the biggest L.B. 840 agreement in the local program’s history.

City Manager Nathan Johnson says the one and three quarter million dollar grant will be provided to Prime Metal Products, who specialize in manufacture, distribution and installation of HVAC duct systems.

The council also rescinded a resolution they passed last January to provide a million dollars in L.B 840 funds toward participation in the Gering Industrial Park and also rescinded a million dollars of L.B. 840 funds toward matching state rural workforce housing grants.

Councilman Scott Shaver cast the lone no vote, expressing concern that Gering was not investing any LB840 funding in the project.

Johnson said Gering would have a considerable contribution to the project in the form of infrastructure and utility upgrades to the building.

LB840 Committee member Jim Trumbull also explained that investment in area projects still benefit Scottsbluff.

Prime Metals plans on ramping up to 70 high paying jobs after they move into the Lockwood building. The company is hoping to be up and running by the end of this year or early in 2019.