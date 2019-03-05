Bluffs Council Approves LB-840 Agreement with Croell, Inc.

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved a $750,000 LB-840 economic development agreement with Croell, Incorporated, who are ready to expand their ready mix concrete operation just east of Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl told KNEB News that since the city sold Croell the land two years ago, the company has done everything they said they would do.

The $750,000 contract differs from previous ones in that Croell is offering the city first lien on the real estate, which has a $2.8 millon valuation. Normally, they would offer a security agreement along with personal guarantees.

Lehl said Croell covers a multi-state area, and plans to locate their regional office in Scottsbluff. She says Croell plans to add an additional 11 employees to the 5 currently here with the jobs in the $19 to $20 per hour range and $60k to $90k for salaried employees.