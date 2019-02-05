Bluffs Council Approves One and Six Year Street Improvement Plan

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved the city’s One and Six Year Street Improvement Plan.

With only one item on the One Year Plan, Public Works Director Mark Bohl told the council that finishing the 42nd Street was the only street project they had scheduled for 2019. The six year plan includes a variety of both city and contractor recommended projects that could be scheduled later in whatever year the council chooses.

The council also approved a letter documenting the city’s match commitment to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development if grant funding is approved for the 23 Club revitalization project. 23 Club spokesman Geoff Nemnich told the council they are applying for a $603,000 grant, which the 23 Club would have to match. Under the letter of match commitment, if the grant is approved by the NDEQ, the city’s match portion would be $205,000.

In other action, the council followed the actions of the Gering City Council last week approving a work order agreement from TryHydro Corporation extending the completion date from March 1st to December 31st for site assessment and investigation of 5 potential sites for a new regional landfill.