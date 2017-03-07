Bluffs Council approves sale of historic downtown building

The Scottsbluff city council Monday evening approved the sale of the historic Lincoln House Apartment building to Cimarron Real Estate Investments, LLC.

The sale includes Cimarron’s assumption of two Community Development Block Grant loans totaling $125,000.

According to a letter provided by the investor group’s Vice President their plan is to rehab the property to “assure that Lincoln House will continue to help fulfill the needs of the community for years to come.”

The purchase price for the property is $1,655,000. City Attorney Kent Hadenfeldt noted Cimarron was purchasing 12 other properties in the state in addition to the Lincoln House in Scottsbluff.

The council also formally acknowledged in their consent calendar, a claim that they plan to defend against filed by former Police Officer Ian McPherson.

McPherson claims he was wrongfully terminated after he reported alleged illegal activity within the Police Department. And that he was discriminated against when the Police Department considered him disabled when he claims there was no disability or record of disability. McPherson asks for damages to recover lost wages and benefits, and for pain and suffering, emotional distress and damage to his reputation.