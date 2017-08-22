Bluffs council approves sale of land to Redi-Mix company

The Scottsbluff city council Monday evening approved after a third and final reading, an ordinance that will sell 365 acres of land approximately 3 miles east of Scottsbluff to Croell, Redi-Mix for $548,000.

Supporters of the adjacent Meadowlark Hearth organic farm have vehemently opposed the sale, claiming the environmental impact from the proposed Redimix and batch plant will impact the organic farm’s operation.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says a site plan prepared by Croell has placed a berm between the plant and the neighboring farms to help appease concerns. Johnson says the site plan also calls for the Croell operations to be on the other end of the property as far from the organic farms as possible.

Johnson told the council the direct economic impact for the community would also be substantial, with well over a million dollars in annual payroll.

After hearing testimony from several more supporters and opponents to the sale, the council approved the ordinance and proceeded to approve the sale agreement to make it official.

There will still be a 30 day remonstrance period for opponents to petition against the sale and the county commissioners will also have to approve a conditional use permit