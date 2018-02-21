Bluffs council approves three L.B. 840 requests

The Scottsbluff city council Tuesday evening approved recommendations from the city’s L.B. 840 committee to fund three business expansion requests that include creation of new jobs.

One of the requests involves a $700,000 loan the Pioneer Animal Health Clinic as they move to a new location on the east end of town.

Dr. Kim Walker told the council they want to expand their ability to serve the entire region. Walker says they are “bursting at the seams” at the current location. Walker says they want to be the premier clinic in the panhandle for serving both small and large animals. She says the plan is to bring in specialists so they reduce their referrals to Colorado.

The council also approved a request from McKiney Manufacturing of Mitchell for a $150,000 grant and $200,000 loan to expand their tool and die firm including the purchase of new equipment to allow them to serve new sectors of their business.

And Treaty Site Farms is a trucking business from Florida relocating in the Immigrant Trail Subdivision of Scottsbluff. Their request for a $200,000 loan to bring in jobs was also approved.

Mayor Randy Meininger praised Economic Development Director Starr Lehl for finding new and expanding companies creating jobs that can use the $4 million in L.B 840 money the city has. Meininger noted “It does nobody any good just sitting there.”