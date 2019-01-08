Bluffs Council considers occupation taxes; supports 23 Club grant application

Among items on the agenda for the first Scottsbluff City Council meeting of 2019 was discussion on a pair of occupation tax proposals to help improve city finances.

The first would be a tax on restaurant sales, which according to one projection would generate more than $300,000 for city coffers if set at 1%… That projection does not including food sales at bars, lounges and conference facilities.

A second proposal discussed would be an occupation tax on cell phones, but details on that idea have yet to be fleshed out.

While the council took no action on either proposed tax Monday evening, City Manager Nathan Johnson told KNEB News they just want more specifics on how the money would be used, and how much either tax would generate.

The council did sign a letter of intent to apply for grant funding for the 23 Club’s revitalization project. Geoff Nemnich told the council they essentially needed the Mayor’s signature on city letterhead to get the process started.

He said there would be no expense to the city because they would be paying the grant writer through their 23 Club account. Nemnich said if they did not have the required $300,000 in the account by the February 15th deadline, they just won’t apply for the grant. However, he feels confident that with their own fundraising efforts, they will have the funds in place.

Nemnich reminded the council the 23 Club brings revenue into the community through the tournaments they host each year.