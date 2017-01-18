Bluffs council delays action again on purchase of industrial park land

The Scottsbluff city council Tuesday evening tabled consideration of cost sharing with the City of Gering on the purchase of 83 acres on the east edge of Gering for an industrial site.

The council postponed action until the property can be annexed by the City of Gering with all of the property being rezoned for manufacturing, and until an operating agreement is in place.

The Gering council has already agreed to the idea. Scottsbluff’s L.B. 840 Committee during a meeting January 6th unanimously recommended Scottsbluff use economic development funds to purchase a half-interest in the industrial park but also recommended the same contingencies the council adopted Tuesday evening.

Local business owner Paul Reed objected to the proposal,

criticizing the two cities for paying more than the appraised value and objecting to government developing property the private sector could sell.