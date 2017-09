The Scottsbluff city council Monday evening delayed approving a proposed land purchase by a Wyoming conservation group.

City Manager Nathan Johnson says North Platte River, LLC has been leasing 48 acres adjacent to the city’s wastewater treatment plant on the east end of town for some time.

Johnson says the Wyoming group made a $42,500 offer to purchase the property, but the council decided they would like to have an appraisal done on the property before making a decision on the offer.