Bluffs council delays action on sales tax ballot measure

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening delayed action on a resolution to put an LB-357 half-cent sales tax proposal on the November 6th ballot to fund public infrastructure projects.

The council had already specified areas that would be funded by the additional tax, including mill and overlay work, extension of the pathways in the city, replacing aging water lines and developing a potential future swimming pool or other recreation facilities.

But members, including councilman Scott Shaver, felt the language was still too broad, leaving a possibility for reckless spending.

Local developer Bill Trumbull, also chairman of the Community Redevelopment Authority, told the council they also need to do a better job of educating the public.

Trumbull said, ” I would agree we did a poor job of educating the public the last go-around. I think you have hit lots of nails on the head here. If you get too specific or too broad, you going to alienate certain groups. But you need things in there that will resonate with the general public and consider who your voters are. ”

At the recommendation of Mayor Randy Meininger, the council requested staff bring back two versions of the ballot initiative by the next meeting, so they can approve something prior to the August 31st deadline to get a proposal on the November ballot.