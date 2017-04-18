class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229564 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs council gives initial approval to lodging tax ordinance

BY Kevin Mooney | April 18, 2017
The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening gave their initial approval to a  four percent occupational tax on hotel accommodations to assist with continued declines in sales tax receipts.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson told the Council that sales tax receipts have shown a decline in 4 of the past 7 months, with April tax revenues currently down 7.75%

Fr. John Sorensen from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church spoke in favor of the ordinance, maintaining it was a way to diversify revenues, help the general fund, and fund special projects . Local hotel owner Terry Jessen spoke in opposition, saying there would be a tendency for people not to stay in Scottsbluff, but rather opt for Sidney, Ogallala or somewhere else.

A motion to waive three readings of the lodging tax ordinance ordinance died on a lack of a second, so the ordinance will have to be read two more times before going into effect.

