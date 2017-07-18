Bluffs council introduces ordinance to sell property for Redi-Mix plant

Despite hearing the concerns of a number of people regarding the sale of just over 365 acres of land approximately 3 miles east of Scottsbluff, the City Council Monday evening introduced an ordinance to sell the property to Croell, Inc. for just over $548,000.

Brian Marchant, Croell Redi-Mix branch manager said the company plans to build a Redi-Mix plant, a possible future asphalt plant, and their regional offices.

Beth and Everett Corymb, owners of the adjacent property, which includes a popular organic farm, Meadowlark Hearth, and several patrons of their business expressed concerns around the potential for contamination of the organic farm. The patrons also were worried about the aesthetic view on the east approach to Scottsbluff being compromised.

Mayor Randy Meininger told KNEB News that a lot of times decisions the council make may not be popular. He says they are looking forty, fifty, sixty years down the road and believes they can balance the interests of the organic farm with those of the Redi-Mix company. .

Croell had made an offer for property on the east edge of Gering prior to Monday evening. Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman and city administrator Lane Danielzuck were both in attendance and Marchant thanked them for working with Scottsbluff in helping to identify the best possible location for the business.