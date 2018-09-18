Bluffs council passes budget, to begin negotiations on RDC contract

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening passed the 2018-2019 fiscal year budget without any further comment following a third reading of the ordinance.

The city is requesting property tax asking be set at $1.91 million with a total taxable value of just under $886 million. The levy remains the same as last year at $216 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. There are some small increases in utilities included in the budget.

In other action, the council supported moving forward with negotiations with the Riverside Discovery Center on renewal of the city’s support agreement, which expires in 2020.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason told the council he welcomes the opportunity to begin the process now.

Mason said if they lost the city’s support, they would in all likelihood lose their AZA accreditation, leading to a slow decline in the zoo.

Mason said uncertainty and not knowing what’s going to happen is a lot worse for everyone involved. He said he is happy to begin negotiations and glad to be getting the process going.