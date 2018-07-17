Bluffs Council rejects landfill engineering contract

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening rejected a proposed engineering contract to research potential siting locations for a solid waste landfill with the City of Gering.

City Manager Nathan Johnson said the $264,500 contract with Trihydro Corporation from Laramie would allow the city to evaluate a number of potential sites, and not just ones identified by either city.

Bobby Allbaugh, who spoke on behalf of a group of concerned Gering citizens last week at a NDEQ hearing regarding alleged violations at Gering’s current landfill, told the Scottsbluff Council that Gering can’t be trusted in such a partnership.

Allbaugh urged the council to consider outside contracting for the solid waste with either TDS or Waste Connections. Both of those companies have expressed interest in collecting solid waste for Scottsbluff and Gering.

Council member Scott Shaver expressed concern that Gering’s city engineer is listed as project manager with no input from Scottsbluff staff.

When asked if they had any role in the engineering, Scottsbluff public works director Mark Bohl told the council they were never directly part of any of the engineering discussions.

With council member Raymond Gonzales absent, the vote was tied at 2-2, effectively halting the proposal from moving forward.

Johnson plans to revise the contract to reflect joint project management from both cities and bring it back to the council to reconsider.