Bluffs council to consider business complaints about Century Link service

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening will consider sending a letter to CenturyLink outlining complaints of unreliable and slow service in the community.

City Manager Nathan Johnson told KNEB News the letter requests CenturyLink correct some of the connection and service issues relating to doing business in the community.

Johnson says the issue stems from an LB-840 application review committee request from local and area businesses regarding the poor service being provided by CenturyLink and complaints that CenturyLink did not respond to the requests for corrections to be made.