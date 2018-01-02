Bluffs council to consider finalizing Mitchell Care Center assistance

The Scottsbluff city council this evening will consider an L.B. 840 agreement that will provide slightly over $300,000 over four years to assist the operators of the Mitchell Care Center.

The grant will be used to help the facility pay off the last portion of bonds used to make renovations. Payments will be made on a monthly basis retroactive to September of 2017.

Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger says the city is working with the city of Mitchell to provide a needed service to the Valley.

Meininger told us on KNEB’s News Extra that the Mitchell Care Center is very important to the region because when people need care, there needs to be a local facility in that community to provide it. Meininger added, “You want to keep local families together, and if you don’t have the Mitchell Care Center, you could be taking residents hundreds of miles away. ”

The grant is contingent on the care center’s operators, RHD, maintaining all required licensing. They must also continue to be accredited for Medicare and Medicaid patients, and not be in default with the City of Mitchell with their agreement to operate the Mitchell mCare Center.