Bluffs council to consider largest L.B.840 agreement in city’s history

The Scottsbluff City Council this evening will consider approving the biggest L.B. 840 agreement in the local program’s history.

City Manager Nathan Johnson says the one and three quarter million dollar grant would be provided to Prime Metal Products, who specializes in manufacture, distribution and installation of HVAC duct systems.

The city hopes they will ramp up quickly to 70 high paying union jobs for a minimum of ten years when they move into the Lockwood building next year.

Johnson says the council will be asked to fund the agreement by rescinding a resolution they passed last January to provide a million dollars in L.B 840 funds toward participation in the Gering Industrial Park and also rescinding a million dollars of L.B. 840 funds toward matching state rural workforce housing grants.

Johnson believes the city needs to act quickly because there is an opportunity right now to accelerate to Prime Metal’s maximum 70 jobs because of the loss of manufacturing jobs last week at the U.P rail yard in Morrill.

Johnson said, ” With the U.P laying off 70 full time positions we’re hoping some of those people can be picked up by entities like Prime Metal Products, so we can keep those positions in the valley.”

Johnson says while the city will still have a forward outlook on things, they want to leverage their money right now for “a project that is right at out finger tips.”