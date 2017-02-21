Bluffs council to consider L.B. 840 contract to recruit out of hospital EMS employees

The Scottsbluff city council will consider an L.B. 840 agreement with Regional West Health Services for the recruitment of out of hospital EMS employees.

While Regional West is the lead L.B. 840 applicant, the agreement involves a three-way partnership between the hospital, Med Trans and Valley Ambulance for additional certified emergency employees.

Under the proposed agreement $170,000 in job credits would be provided initially for the 68 EMS providers currently in the community, with $2,500 credits given for each additional employee as the three partners recruit another two dozen full time responders.

Johnson says if the three partners get to the goal of 92 out of hospital EMS employees by 2021, they would earn $992,000 in job credits from the city’s L.B. 840 fund.