Bluffs council to consider Lincoln House sale; Acknowledging and defending against claim

BY Kevin Mooney | March 6, 2017
The Scottsbluff city council will consider consenting to the sale of the Lincoln House to Cimarron Real Estate Investments, LLC and their assumption of two Community Development Block Grant loans totaling $125,000.

According to a letter provided by the investor group’s Vice President they plan to assume all debt and rehab the property to “assure that Lincoln House will continue to help fulfill the needs of the community for years to come.” The proposed purchase price is $1,655,000.

The council will also consider in their consent agenda formally acknowledging and then proceeding to defend against a claim filed by former Police Officer Ian McPherson.

McPherson claims he was wrongfully terminated after he reported alleged illegal activity within the Police Department. McPherson also alleges he was discriminated against when the Police Department considered him disabled when he claims there was no disability or record of disability.

McPherson asks for damages to recover lost wages and benefits, and for pain and suffering, emotional distress and damage to his reputation.

