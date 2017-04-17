class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229345 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs council to consider local lodging tax to address budget concerns

BY Kevin Mooney | April 17, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Bluffs council to consider local lodging tax to address budget concerns

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening is scheduled to consider an ordinance providing for an occupational tax on hotel accommodations to assist with city general fund  budget concerns due to declining sales tax revenues.

The council has asked City Manager Nathan Johnson to report back on implementing a 4% hotel tax that would generate an estimated $300,000 a year and would “have the most minimal impact on the citizens of Scottsbluff.”

The council discussed the same option last year and took no action after vocal opposition from the lodging industry.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments