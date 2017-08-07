Bluffs council to consider second reading of ordinance for purchase of city land

The Scottsbluff city council this evening will consider on second reading an ordinance to sell 365 acres of land approximately 3 miles east of Scottsbluff to Croell, Inc. for just over $548,000.

Brian Marchant, Croell Redi-Mix branch manager, says the company plans to build a Redi-Mix plant, a possible future asphalt plant, and their regional offices.

The council also consider approving an economic development agreement with Flyover Brewery in downtown Scottsbluff that includes a half million dollar loan and credits based on the number of employees and their salary.

Also on the agenda consideration of a letter of support to the 23 Club Baseball group committing the city to be the project manager for their remodeling project and providing up to $300,000 of in-kind services for the project. The council will consider a contract with Jo Mikesell to be the program coordinator for a new fall kickball league one night a week.