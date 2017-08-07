class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252221 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs council to consider second reading of ordinance for purchase of city land

BY Kevin Mooney | August 7, 2017
The Scottsbluff city council this evening will consider on second reading an ordinance to sell 365 acres of land approximately 3 miles east of Scottsbluff to Croell, Inc. for just over $548,000.

Brian Marchant, Croell Redi-Mix branch manager, says the company plans to build a Redi-Mix plant, a possible future asphalt plant, and their regional offices.

The council also consider approving an economic development agreement with Flyover Brewery in downtown Scottsbluff that includes a half million dollar loan and credits based on the number of employees and their salary.

Also on the agenda consideration of a letter of support to the 23 Club Baseball group committing the city to be the project manager for their remodeling project and providing up to $300,000 of in-kind services for the project. The council will consider a contract with Jo Mikesell to be the program coordinator for a new fall kickball league one night a week.

 

