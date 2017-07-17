Bluffs council to consider selling land east of town to Redi-Mix firm

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening will consider selling just over 365 acres of land approximately three miles east of Scottsbluff on the north side of Highway 26 to Croell, Inc.

According to documents included in the agenda packet the multi-state Redi-Mix concrete company would buy the property located between County Roads 26 and 27 for $548,000 if approved by the council.

There is no indication what Croell would use the property for, but they have expressed interest previously in 83 acres on the east edge of Gering that would be used for a Redi-Mix plant and regional offices. In that instance they were offering over $726,000 for the land. The Gering council has referred the offer to a council standing committee that is scheduled to meet Wednesday of this week.